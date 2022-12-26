Mumbai records 9 fresh Covid cases; no deaths in state

Mumbai on Sunday recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the new infections in Maharashtra to 32 and the total caseload to 81,36,511, said the state health department.

With no fresh deaths, thetoll in the state remained at 1,48,415, said officials, adding that the city has 50 active Covid-19 cases, with 148 across the state. Twenty Covid-19 infected patients recovered on Sunday, with the state’s recovery rate at 98.17 per cent.

The positivity rate in Maharashtra on Sunday was recorded at 0.34 per cent, with an overall positivity rate of 9.48 per cent so far. The fatality rate in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic was recorded at 1.8 per cent.

In all, 9,169 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the state on Sunday, with an overall of 8,58,61,429 so far. After Mumbai, Pune district reported seven fresh cases — second highest — on Sunday, with three in Nagpur and two in Pimpri-Chinchwad, said a government statement.