Mumbai records 441 Covid cases, 9 deaths

MUMBAI CONTINUED to record less than 500 Covid cases on Wednesday. Two days after recording 356 cases, it showed a slight increase in the daily cases at 441. An increase in the number of deaths due to the infection was also recorded with nine Covid fatalities on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate —the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — slightly dropped from 1.29 per cent on Tuesday to 1.16 per cent. Since earlier this month, daily testing has dropped below 40,000. The number of tests conducted in the city was 37,800.

There are 4,096 active Covid cases in Mumbai. Out of the 23,429 beds, 1,268 are occupied. Out of the 441 new cases on Wednesday, 65 required hospitalisations of which 24 needed oxygen support beds in the city. The number of sealed buildings in the city also dropped to 1 Wednesday while there were no active containment zones in the city.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 7,142 Covid cases marking an increase in the daily numbers. The number of deaths remained high. While Tuesday saw 54 deaths, 92 Covid fatalities were recorded on Wednesday. There are 82,893 active cases in the state.