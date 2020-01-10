Mumbai records 4.4 degrees C drop in night temperature, forecast of moderate AQI

The IMD forecast the minimum temperature to be in the range of 16 to 18 degrees this week. The IMD forecast the minimum temperature to be in the range of 16 to 18 degrees this week.

The city on Thursday recorded a 4.4 degree Celsius drop in night temperature. IMD’s Santacruz weather observatory recorded 16.4 degree Celsius, which was a dip from 20.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday. However, the Colaba observatory recorded a marginal drop in the minimum temperature, at 20.2 degree Celsius, as compared to 21 degrees on Wednesday.

The IMD forecast the minimum temperature to be in the range of 16 to 18 degrees this week. According to location-wise minimum temperatures in the suburbs, Borivali was coldest at 14.4 degrees, followed by Powai at 14.9 degrees and Goregaon at 15 degrees. “A cool spell is underway for Mumbai for the next 48 hours,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “Cool winds from the north will result in pleasant weather in the city.”

The Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 141, fell under the ‘moderate’ category. Relative humidity on Thursday was 82 per cent. Relatively high wind speed and low humidity kept pollution levels low. A clear sky and AQI of 153 (‘moderate’) has been predicted for Friday, and day and night temperatures are expected to be 30 and 17 degree Celsius.

