Mumbai records 397 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

ON THURSDAY, the city recorded 397 new Covid-19 infections and an increase in its positivity rate to 0.9 per cent. In the last 24 hours, BMC conducted 41,628 tests in the city. On Tuesday, the number of cases stood at 343. In the last five days, the daily positivity rate has shown a marginal increase from 0.7 per cent to 0.9 per cent.

Mumbai’s daily caseload had crossed 300 first time this month on August 20, when 318 people tested positive for Covid-19. On August 20, the civic body had also conducted the highest number of tests in a single day — 56,566 with the daily positivity rate at 0.5 per cent. The highest daily positivity rate was recorded on Tuesday at 0.94 per cent. Since July 30 this year, the positivity rate has been below 1 per cent.

The BMC officials said that the rise was not significant and the daily cases are no cause of concern. “We have tested more than 41,000 in last 24 hours but the positivity rate is below 1 per cent. We are gradually increasing the daily testing numbers in the city to detect the cases at the earliest. With the increase in testing, if the positivity rate goes beyond 1 per cent, we could call it the beginning of the third wave,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

On Thursday, seven deaths related to Covid was recorded. On two instances — August 23 and 24, only one death related to the virus was recorded— the lowest death count since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. According to data, since August 1, daily Covid deaths in Mumbai have consistently been below 10.

Currently, there are no active containment zones in the city.