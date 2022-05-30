Mumbai records 375 new Covid cases, no deaths

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 375 Covid-19 cases – up from 330 on Saturday — with zero deaths. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the case doubling rate was estimated at 2,872 days. The overall growth rate between May 22 and 28 stood at 0.024 per cent.

Over the last few days, the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has seen a gradual increase. Until mid-April, the state capital used to record cases in double digit.

However, even as the number of daily cases is rising, BMC officials said there was nothing to worry about as hospitalisation remained low.

So far, 10.64 lakh people have been discharged post-recovery in Mumbai. Of the total patients recorded on Sunday, 95 per cent are asymptomatic.

Recently, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that the number of coronavirus cases is rising and urged citizens to use masks and sanitisers to protect themselves from infection.