Mumbai records 2nd highest night temp in 10 yrs

Mumbai recorded the second highest minimum temperature in the last 10 years at 24 degrees Celsius, on Thursday. The highest minimum temperature recorded in the decade was on December 5, 2019, at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz weather observatory was 5.2 degrees above normal. At the Colaba weather observatory, the minimum temperature recorded was 25 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 degrees above normal. The day temperature recorded at Santacruz was 33.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal.

The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 21 and 34 to 35 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours. Under the influence of a low-pressure weather system over the Southeast Arabian Sea, the city witnessed partly cloudy conditions and 0.4 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures, both in suburbs and South Mumbai, were above normal.

Across the state, the minimum temperature was above normal, with Jalgaon recording the highest departure from normal minimum temperature. At 13.6 degrees Celsius, Parbhani was coldest.

