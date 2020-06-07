Mumbai records 2-hour heavy rain

Waterlogging was reported on Sandhurst Road and Sion Road, and at Gandhi Market and Dahisar East. (Representational) Waterlogging was reported on Sandhurst Road and Sion Road, and at Gandhi Market and Dahisar East. (Representational)

Mumbai on Saturday woke up to heavy rainfall, accompanied by wind and thunderstorm, days after tropical Cyclone Nisarga brought heavy showers to city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the weather pattern to pre-monsoon showers and forecast partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of light to moderate showers for Sunday as well.

Between 5.30am and 8.30am, the Santacruz weather station recorded 64.9 mm rain, while Colaba received moderate rain of 18.6 mm. “There was a short but intense spell of rain and windy conditions over Mumbai, Thane and Dombivli for about 45 to 60 minutes, especially in the suburbs, on Saturday morning due to a cloud patch over the city,” said KS Hosalikar, IMD’s western region deputy director general. Heavy showers were also recorded across various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Kalyan and Navi Mumbai.

Waterlogging was reported on Sandhurst Road and Sion Road, and at Gandhi Market and Dahisar East. Six wall-collapse incidents from the city, and three each from eastern and western suburbs, 69 complaints of tree- and branch-fall incidents and 19 short circuits were also reported.

