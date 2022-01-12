Mumbai records 11,647 fresh cases, 4th straight day of fall

THE DOWNWARD spiral of Covid cases continued for the fourth day running in Mumbai with the city registering 11,647 cases on Tuesday. This corresponds with a dip in the daily positivity rates which fell from 23 per cent on Monday to 18.7 per cent on Tuesday.

The daily Covid cases in Maharashtra however increased marginally to 34,424 from 33,470 recorded on Monday. The state also recorded a spike in deaths — 22 on Tuesday compared to 8 reported on Monday, which is a three-fold rise.

Mumbai’s daily cases have been dropping since January 7 when the city recorded 20,971 daily cases. On January, the number fell to 20,318. The next day, it dropped to 19,474. On Monday, the number dropped exponentially to 13,648 cases — a 30 per cent plunge. Tuesday’s numbers translate into a 14.6 per cent drop in cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) — ratio of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — also dropped sharply. On January 10, a total of 59,242 tests were conducted with 23 per cent TPR. On January 11, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted 62,097 tests, of which 18.7 per cent were positive. The drop in TPR compared to the previous day can also be because of the rise in testing on Tuesday.

The gradual drop in cases is also reflected in the occupancy of beds. On January 10, 7,408 beds were occupied and the number dropped to 7,283 on Tuesday.

On Monday, there were 1,03,862 active cases which decreased to 1,00,523 on Tuesday.

The sudden change in the trajectory of the wave is hinting towards a plateauing. But, health minister Rajesh Tope said to The Indian Express, “It is too early to say that the curve has started plateauing or flattening. We have to wait for another week to confirm it with a clinical explanation.”

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force has stated on Twitter that the city’s Covid-19 pandemic curve has started flattening.