Mumbai: Reconstruction of Marine Lines FOB hits snag — a power cable linked to railway station

The proposed reconstruction of a foot overbridge (FOB) at Marine Lines, which was razed recently after being deemed “unsafe”, has hit a hurdle as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have found that a cable supplying power to the nearby railway station passes below the selected site.

BMC officials said the cable is also connected to the station’s signalling system. Officials of the Bridges department said they noticed the cable after the demolition of the old FOB when they were checking the site.

“We have to take the help of railway officials and only then can work start again on reconstruction. If this cable will be affected, there might be a power supply issue to the Marine Lines station as well as the signalling system. The work should be done with precautions. This will add to the delay in the proposed work since our aim is to finish reconstruction in the next year,” said a senior official of the Bridges department.

Railway officials could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Sources in the Bridges department said the reconstruction work could not move ahead while the model code of conduct is in effect.

After the CSMT FOB collapsed on March 14, killing six people, the BMC began demolishing “extremely unsafe” bridges across the city. Of 14 such bridges, the BMC has demolished seven including the Chandanwadi FOB at Marine Lines that had already been shut for pedestrian use.

BMC sources said they are facing delays in the repair of dilapidated bridges as a re-audit of bridges in the city and suburbs was ordered after the CSMT incident. Officials claimed they completed the re-audit of 79 out of 214 bridges as of Wednesday. “In eastern and western suburbs, 193 more bridges to be re-audited. Besides this, around 80 bridges in the island city require a re-audit for which we are in process of appointing consultants,” said a Bridges department official.