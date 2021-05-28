Mumbai receives pre-monsoon showers

A yellow warning has been issued with a forecast of thunderstorm with lightning and rain at isolated places likely in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Friday and Saturday.

Mumbai recorded pre-monsoon showers on Thursday, with very light rain at 0.8 mm recorded at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory.

The weather bureau has forecast very light to light rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Friday and Saturday.

IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a near-normal maximum temperature at 33.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature at 28.5 degree Celsius, one degree above the average temperature for May.