Mumbai receives 93 per cent above normal rainfall this season

Water-logged roads near APMC Vashi in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) Water-logged roads near APMC Vashi in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

With Mumbai witnessing heavy rainfall for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, the suburbs have already crossed the mean total rainfall for the month of July in the first 10 days of the month. While the average rainfall for July was recorded as 840.7 mm, the Santacruz observatory has already received 865.7 mm by Tuesday. “Until now, the city has received around 93 per cent above normal rainfall for the season. This is not abnormal as in some years it can be more and in some years less. This can change later over the weeks,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, after the extremely heavy showers on Monday in Vasai, the area recorded the maximum rainfall in the state (299 mm) for 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday followed by Palghar (290 mm). With the heavy rainfall refusing to relent, the suburbs received over 100 mm rainfall for the fourth consecutive day. Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory of the IMD received 111.2 mm in 12 hours till 8.30 pm. The Colaba observatory received 39.4 mm rainfall during the same duration. The maximum rainfall was received in the suburbs in the evening between 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm when the observatory recorded 38 mm rainfall while the island city received the most amount of rain in the morning hours between 8.30 am to 11.30 am, with 28 mm rain.

According to the recordings observed in the city by the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Nerul received the maximum rainfall (146.4 mm), followed by Chembur (115.4 mm) and Panvel (109.2 mm) in nine hours till 5.30 pm. After Monday’s heavy rainfall, the island city received 165.8 mm and the suburbs 184.3 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday. The Colaba observatory received over 100 mm rainfall for two consecutive days and the Santacruz observatory received over 100 mm for the third day in a row.

While the weather department had earlier predicted that the city was likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain in isolated parts of the city on Tuesday it updated the prediction in the afternoon forecasting extremely heavy rain at isolated places. The heavy rainfall is a result of a weather system over Gujarat and adjoining areas which has resulted in bringing more moisture to the Arabian Sea. “The wind shear is at 20 degrees north and the cyclonic circulation is over Gujarat and the neighbouring region causing moisture pool for Arabian Sea. It is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places,” said Shubhangi Bhute, a senior scientist from IMD.

The city is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in parts of Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Thane with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar and Thane on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also likely at a few places in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane on Thursday with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in Raigad. Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rain at few places until Saturday.

The IMD has also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea for the next five days as the sea is expected to be rough with wind speed ranging between 40 to 50 kmph and even reaching 60 kmph. Raigad district received 124.4 mm rainfall and Thane district received 94.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Tuesday 8.30 am. Other parts of the state received moderate rainfall on Monday with Gadchiroli receiving 45.8 mm, Yevatmal 40.3 mm, Kolhapur 27.2 mm and Pune 12.4 mm.

