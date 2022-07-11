Mumbai receives 70% of average July rainfall in first 6 days of month

Following the downpour from July 1, the city’s average rainfall in July was 40.9 mm short of the average 855.7 mm as of Sunday. From July 1, the city recorded 814.8 mm of rainfall.

Last year, Mumbai recorded 70 per cent of the average July rainfall in the first 16 days. In comparison, this year, the city received 70 per cent of the July rainfall in the first six days of the month.



After rigorous and widespread rainfall in the city for the first week, light to very light rainfall was seen for the last two days in Mumbai. In the nine hours ending at 5:30 pm on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall, categorised as light rainfall. While the Colaba observatory recorded 6.5 mm of rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, the monsoon was active over the coastal belt of Konkan with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy showers at isolated places. The Marathwada region also received widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to the district forecast and warning Palghar, Thane and Mumbai districts are under orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places owing to a low-pressure area over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood, which now lies over the coastal areas of south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood.

As per the forecast, the city is likely to witness extremely heavy rain in isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday. “Enhanced rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra is expected to continue during the next five days. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the region during the above period. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are also very likely to receive widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” stated the forecast.