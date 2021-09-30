Mumbai received 43% more than average seasonal rainfall this monsoon: IMD

Mumbai received 43 per cent more than the average seasonal rainfall this monsoon season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Whereas Maharashtra received normal seasonal rainfall, the IMD stated.

Despite below normal rainfall in August and with the active southwest monsoon in June, July and September, Maharashtra recorded 19 per cent excess rain this year. Rainfall between -19 per cent and +19 per cent of the long period average is termed normal. The state received 1,194.3 mm rainfall whereas the normal rainfall for the four months of monsoon is 1,004.2 mm.

Due to rainfall brought in by remnants of Cyclone Gulab this week, all 36 districts in the state recorded normal, excess and large excess rainfall.

Marathwada, which has been at the epicentre of drought, recorded excess rainfall since the onset of southwest monsoon. Marathwada recorded 48 per cent more rain than the seasonal average at 988.5 mm rain. Vidarbha recorded 3 per cent excess rainfall in the four months of the monsoon.

Mumbai recorded 3,163.5 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 30 as against the seasonal average of 2,205.8 mm. Last year, Mumbai recorded 3,686.8 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 30 as against the seasonal average of 2,205.8 mm, which was also the second wettest monsoon for the city.

This season, Mumbai recorded three ‘extremely heavy’ rain days, with rainfall above 204.5 mm in 24 hours. The heaviest rainfall witnessed this season was on July 15-16 at 253.3 mm. Other extremely heavy rain days include 235 mm between July 18 and 19 at Santacruz observatory and 231.3 mm in the 24 hours between June 9 and 10.

According to revised withdrawal dates for the monsoon, the new date for Mumbai is October 8 as against the usual September 29. In 2019, monsoon withdrawal was delayed by 39 days. The 2019 monsoon was one of the longest ever with the retreat termed as the most delayed one to commence over India.

The remnants of Cyclone Gulab has formed a depression over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kutch. It is moving nearly westwards, said IMD.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over northeast Arabian Sea off north Gujarat coast over the next 12 hours. It is then likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the following 24 hours.

After that it is likely to continue west-northwestwards close to the Pakistan-Makran coasts, away from the Indian coast, the IMD stated.

Under the influence of the weather system, fishermen are advised not to venture into the north and adjoining central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from 30 September till 2 October. No rainfall alert or warning has been issued for the state for the next two days but heavy rainfall is likely in Raigad and Ratnagiri from October 2 for two to three days.

#June: 961.4 mm rainfall recorded against monthly average of 505 mm

#July: 1122 mm rainfall recorded against the monthly average of 827.5 mm

#August: Below normal rainfall recorded at 338.4 mm against the monthly average of 546.2mm

#September: 741.7 mm rainfall recorded against the monthly average of 327.1 mm