Saturday, July 23, 2022

Mumbai: Realtor duped of Rs 3.12 cr, 3 arrested

The police said that the three accused – Kisanbhai Salaat, Haribhai Salaat and Manish Shah, who hail from Vadodara – had duped realtor Hemant Mulchand Vaviya by handing him a bag full of fake gold coins in exchange for money.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 24, 2022 12:04:32 am
"One of the accused approached the realtor and claimed that he wanted to sell gold coins at a cheaper value. The realtor took two gold coins from him and got them checked by a jeweller. He was confirmed the gold coins are genuine," an officer said.

Three persons have been arrested by Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police for allegedly duping a 40-year-old realtor of Rs 3.12 crore.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on April 18. “One of the accused approached the realtor and claimed that he wanted to sell gold coins at a cheaper value. The realtor took two gold coins from him and got them checked by a jeweller. He was confirmed the gold coins are genuine,” an officer said.

Subsequently, Vaviya took more gold coins and verified them. Later, the two struck a deal. “The accused demanded Rs 3.12 crore for the gold coins. On April 18, they met at a shanti on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway… the accused handed Vaviya a bag full of fake gold coins and took the money,” the officer added.

More from Mumbai

When Vaviya checked the gold, he realised that he had been duped. A case of cheating was then registered, after which the accused were arrested from Vadodara on Thursday. “We have managed to recover Rs 2.18 crore from them,” said the officer.

