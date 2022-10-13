Mumbai: Real estate body mulls lucrative offers for women homebuyers in property expo beginning Thursday

The real estate body Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India- Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (CREDAI-MCHI), which has organised a four-day property exhibition at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai beginning Thursday, has kept lucrative offers for the women buyers if they book property on their name.

The real estate body has offered unique benefits, including waivers on society charges, skill upgrade, two-wheelers, laptops and appliances, to promote women ownership drive.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate this event, which is taking place after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CREDAI-MCHI president Boman Irani said they are as part of this campaign providing many special offers and discounts to the female house purchasers throughout these four days of the property show, adding this will lead to significant participation of women. “We at Rustomjee Group have come up with a unique scheme to all the working women doing spot booking, they will get a fully paid sponsorship for their skill upgrade through an educational program and vocational courses. We are looking forward to seeing a large gathering of women who want to buy a home and also wish to upgrade their skill sets to grow more vital in their social, career, economic and family lives,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, CREDAI-MCHI Chief Operations Officer (COO) Keval Valambhia said the gender-neutral ecosystem in Indian real estate is something they are constantly pushing for. “We anticipate that in the coming time, there will be more female property owners in India, where the gender parity in property ownership is currently inclined toward men. These offers will encourage the buyers,” he said.

Shradha Goradia, Director of Dosti Realty, on her part appreciated that special offers only for women buyers have been focused in this exhibition.

“This exhibition will certainly provide a unique platform for all women, particularly single women trying to find a place to call home in their dream city. As a participant, we are offering women owners a dedicated workstation of their choice as part of our effort to promote this cause,” she said.

Many developers are offering special discounts only for the women buyers in this exhibition. Some will provide free laptops, while a few developers have in contrast come up with the idea of providing accessible and dedicated workstations. In addition, some developers are even offering full GST waivers for the women owners on spot registration.