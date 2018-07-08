Mumbai: Real estate agent held for extortion

The complainant registered an FIR with Vakola police, which was transferred to the Crime Branch. (Representational Image) The complainant registered an FIR with Vakola police, which was transferred to the Crime Branch. (Representational Image)

A 52-year-old man who allegedly posed as gangster Ravi Pujari to extort Rs 10 crore from a Vakola-based developer was arrested by the crime branch. The accused, Dharmendra Khandagle, is a real estate agent from Mira Road.

The complainant had filed an FIR in April that he had been receiving death threats. He told police that in 2010, in an agreement with another developer, he wanted to develop his 2,600 square feet land at Vakola, but due to some dispute between two, the work on the land was stopped. Since December last year, he started receiving calls from a person, who called himself gangster Ravi Pujari, he told police.

The caller threatened him to settle the dispute with the developer by paying Rs 10 crore or he would harm him and his family. The complainant registered an FIR with Vakola police, which was transferred to the Crime Branch. The calls, according to the complainant, were made from international numbers. However, on investigation, the police found that the calls were made from an online calling app. Police said the accused was finally nabbed on Friday. A police source said that the accused was promised commission from the other developer for making the threat calls to the complainant. A case under Section 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of IPC.

