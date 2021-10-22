Mumbai: RDSO certificate in, CIDCO looking to start operations on a stretch of Metro Line-1 by year-end

The Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1, covering a distance of 5.14 kilometers from Pendhar station to Central Park station, has received the Interim Speed certificate from the Research Design and Structured Organization (RDSO).

CIDCO, the nodal agency for the construction of Metro in Navi Mumbai, is planning to open the part of Metro Line 1 that falls between these two stations for operations by December 2021.

Calling the certification an important milestone in opening the Navi Mumbai Metro to commuter traffic, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), said, “As the trials conducted on the Metro Line -1 were successful, the RDSO granted the Interim Speed certificate. This allows the Navi Mumbai Metro to deploy the trains at maximum operational speed. This marks an important milestone for the Navi Mumbai Metro.

Now, we are waiting for CCRS (chief commissioner of railway safety) approvals to commence operations.”

According to the CIDCO, RDSO’s certification came on October 20, Wednesday.

The certificate was granted after successful trials, which were conducted in September 2021, and after reviewing a large number of documents and test certificates that were submitted, adhering to the guidelines of the RDSO safety manual, officials said.

The certificate has been granted for the route between stations 7 and 11 of the Metro.

Soon, an inspection will be conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) and the approval of the Railway Board will be subsequently obtained.

The approval will pave the way for commencing the commercial operation of Navi Mumbai Metro from Pendhar to Central Park.

The CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors under Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system of Navi Mumbai interconnect with different nodes. A trial run of Line-1, spanning 11.1 kms with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja, was conducted successfully in May this year.

Though the work on the Navi Mumbai Metro was started in 2011, it has been delayed for various reasons, prompting the CIDCO to appoint Maha Metro for swift implementation of the pending works on Line-1.