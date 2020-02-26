Mumbai: Ratan Tata is president of MU advisory council

Vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar said that the university felt pride as the distinguished members become a part of the university. (File photo) Vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar said that the university felt pride as the distinguished members become a part of the university. (File photo)

Industrialist Ratan Tata has been nominated as the president to the advisory council of Mumbai University (MU), while scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar and Maharashtra government’s upper chief secretary Sujata Saunik were nominated as members of the council.

As mandated by the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, members of the advisory council are responsible for guiding the vice-chancellor on matters related to education, research and development, by presenting an action plan report.

The members are also required to help the university raise financial resources and provide good governance to elevate the it’s standing in academic, administrative and financial matters.

“Based on his experience in creating employment opportunities for youths and being knowledgeable about global trends in education as well as industry, chancellor (governor) of Mumbai University has nominated Ratan Tata to head the advisory council,” the statement said. Two more members will soon be nominated, a statement issued by the university stated.

