Mumbai: 550 cases of rape in city till July this year

The Mumbai police has registered 550 cases of rape across the city till July this year, of which the authorities have managed to arrest 445 accused, states data available on Mumbai police websites.

The rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman that took place in the early hours of Friday at Sakinaka area has raised questions once again over the safety of women. The National Commission for Women (NCW) and National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Sunday visited the family of the victim.

Statistics show that of the 550 cases, in 323 instances, victims who were sexually assaulted were minors (below the age of 18).

Officials revealed that 303 accused were arrested for raping minors, while 142 were arrested for sexually assaulting majors.

According to police officials, 766 cases of rape were registered in 2020, in the year of lockdown, in which 658 accused were arrested.

Of these, 445 were minors and 321 victims were above 18 years. The police claims 419 and 239 accused were arrested for sexually assaulting minor and major victims, respectively.

In the year 2019, 1,015 cases under Section 376 (rape) were registered, of which 931 cases remain detected.

On the other hand, 1,100, 1,943 and 2,678 cases were registered for outraging the modesty of a woman in the years 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively, in which 860, 1,539 and 2,277 accused were arrested.