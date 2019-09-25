Mumbai: Rape accused dies as police chase him, kin accuse cops of assault

A 30-YEAR-OLD man, an accused in a rape case, died as officers of the Shahu Nagar police allegedly chased him in Mahim on Tuesday.

Advertising

While relatives of the man, Surendra Parcha, a resident of Matunga labour camp, alleged that he died as the police beat him up, offficials maintained that it was not a case of custodial death as the man had not been arrested.

The police said the incident took place around 5 pm near Mahim when a team from Shahu Nagar police station went to arrest Parcha, DCP (Zone 5) Niyati Thakkar said.

“As the team was chasing him, the accused collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. It is not a case of custodial death as he had not been arrested. However, we have sought the crime branch to investigate the matter,” Thakkar said.

Advertising

Parcha’s relative, Suraj Rana, said the police came to the chawl following a fight between Parcha and his wife. “A police team came and beat him up, following which he collapsed and died,” he added.

A huge crowd gheraoed the Shahu Nagar police station after the incident, following which additional forces had to be called in to control the agitators.