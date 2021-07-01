Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale’s party to protest scrapping of promotion quota on July 6

Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale, the RPI(A) president, announced the decision on Thursday. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Republican Party of India (A) will stage a protest against the state’s decision to scrap 33 per cent quota in promotions for government employees on July 6, the second and concluding day of the monsoon session in Maharashtra’s Vidhan Bhawan.

Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale, the RPI(A) president, announced the decision on Thursday. The protest rally will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The 33 per cent reservation was for employees who got into service through Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Vimukti Jati Nomadic Tribe and Special Backward Class category quota.

RPI(A) Mumbai president Gautam Sonawane said, “We demand restoration of 33 per cent promotions to government employees belonging to SC, ST, VJNT and SBC.”

The state government’s General Administration Department, lead by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, took the decision to discontinue the reservation on May 7, a day after the Supreme Court struck down the Maratha quota.

Sonawane said, “The RPI (A) will also fight for Maratha reservation. We are not against Marathas getting 12 and 23 per cent quota in government jobs and institutions. The state government should pursue the matter in Supreme Court.”

Another issue that will be highlighted at the rally relates to scrapping of OBC reservation in local bodies polls. The OBC reservation in local bodies was quashed by the Supreme Court on May 4, as it exceeded the 50 per cent quota limit.

The RPI(A) has also asserted that Muslims should get five per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.