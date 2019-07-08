Mumbai: Raj Thackeray to meet CEC

Toggle Menu
Party leaders said that apart from other issues, Thackeray will raise the issue of reliability of EVMs with the CEC.

Raj Thackeray, who had floated the MNS in 2006, had held rallies in favour of Congress-NCP combine in the constituencies of Nanded, Solapur and many other.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is set to meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora in New Delhi on Monday. Party leaders said that apart from other issues, Thackeray will raise the issue of reliability of EVMs with the CEC.

Thackeray, who had floated the MNS in 2006, had held rallies in favour of Congress-NCP combine in the constituencies of Nanded, Solapur, Kolhapur, Satara. Pune, Raigad, Mumbai South, Mumbai North East, Maval and Nashik during the Lok Sabha elections. This, however, had failed to bear any results.

