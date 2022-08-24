Mumbai: Raj Kundra files discharge plea in adult films case

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was booked last year by the Mumbai police in connection with alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications, has filed an application for discharge from the case.
Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in July 2021 and granted bail in September by a metropolitan magistrate’s court. In his plea, he denied any link with the sale of pornographic material and said he had invested in Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd (AMPL) but it was a matter of record that it had nothing to do with the pornographic content.
His plea further says that the first chargesheet did not have any material against him and the supplementary one does not state that victims have been coerced or threatened by Kundra or the IT head of his company, Ryan Thorpe, who was also arrested.
“That none of the artists (clients of AMPL) ever raised any grievance or any alarms with regards to the so-called filming and broadcasting of erotic contents,” the discharge plea states. The plea states that the material part of the probe does not indicate any prima facie case against him, sufficient to frame charges and hence his discharge plea should be allowed.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kundra was granted bail in September with the court observing that the “element of inducement which is the prime ingredient of cheating appears to be missing from the case of the prosecution”. A supplementary chargesheet running into 4,000 pages was filed against him.
Kundra was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act.
Top News
The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
Latest News
‘It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing’: Jos Buttler hoping to be fir for T20 World Cup
Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s high octane face-off promises big scale mass film
Delhi: 20-year-old prisoner dies after fight with fellow inmate inside Tihar jail
Explained: What is the Govt’s new model for toll collection on highways?
Mumbai: Ahead of civic polls, AAP to highlight condition of poor roads
‘A helmet could have saved his life’: Brother of man who died after fall from Dahi Handi pyramid in Mumbai
NDTV shares climb 5%; hit upper circuit limit
Noida: GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on land belonging to farmers
Move to stifle any semblance of independent media: Congress on Adani’s NDTV stake
Laal Singh Chaddha will struggle to hit Rs 60 crore lifetime, as earnings drop to lakhs
Petra Kvitova gets engaged to coach Jiri Vanek in ‘special place’ at Wimbledon
BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death: Doctors to conduct postmortem in Goa hospital today
WhatsApp Communities feature finally coming to beta users: All you need to know
Kiara Advani looks lovely in white off-shoulder dress, Shahid Kapoor keeps it dapper in grey suit for Koffee with Karan
Rupee falls 4 paise to 79.87 against US dollar in early trade