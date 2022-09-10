scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Mumbai: Raj Bhavan heritage tour to resume on October 1

The heritage tour will be open on all days, except Mondays and official holidays, from 6 am to 8.30 am.

raj bhavan tourThe heritage tour which is open for citizens to visit Raj Bhavan was closed during monsoon from June to September. (Sourced)

The heritage tour of the Maharashtra governor’s official residence Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill in Mumbai will resume on October 1 and the bookings for which began on Saturday.

malabar hill The tour includes a visit Gallery of Revolutionaries, the Maharashtra Formation memorial, and other places of interest. (Sourced)

The visits have been closed since June owing to the monsoon. With India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the withdrawal of rains marking the end of the four-month monsoon, Raj Bhavan has opened its doors to the public for the heritage tour. The booking can be done on the official website: rbvisit.rajbhavan-maharashtra.gov.in/Login

raj bhavan mh The heritage tour will be open on all days, except Mondays and official holidays. (Sourced)

The heritage tour will be open on all days, except Mondays and official holidays, from 6 am to 8.30 am. There will be a Diwali break of seven days from 22 to 28 October 22 to 28.

More from Mumbai

The tour includes the visit to Sunrise Gallery, Devi Mandir, the underground bunker, Gallery of Revolutionaries, Darbar Hall, Jal Vihar and the Maharashtra Formation memorial.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 03:03:59 pm
Next Story

Neetu Kapoor calls Brahmastra ‘outstanding, amazing’: ‘Ending is superb’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune
Know Your City

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Express Research

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

Premium
Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release
Brahmastra Day 1

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release

Kejriwal urges Centre, states to regularise services of permanent employees

Kejriwal urges Centre, states to regularise services of permanent employees

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

Premium
Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years
Separated during Partition

Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years

Who was the Padma Vibhushan awardee behind Ramjanmabhoomi excavation?
B B Lal dies at 101

Who was the Padma Vibhushan awardee behind Ramjanmabhoomi excavation?

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners
The Many Lives of Agyeya

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement