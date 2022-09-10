Mumbai: Raj Bhavan heritage tour to resume on October 1

The heritage tour of the Maharashtra governor’s official residence Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill in Mumbai will resume on October 1 and the bookings for which began on Saturday.

The tour includes a visit Gallery of Revolutionaries, the Maharashtra Formation memorial, and other places of interest.

The visits have been closed since June owing to the monsoon. With India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the withdrawal of rains marking the end of the four-month monsoon, Raj Bhavan has opened its doors to the public for the heritage tour. The booking can be done on the official website: rbvisit.rajbhavan-maharashtra.gov.in/Login

The heritage tour will be open on all days, except Mondays and official holidays, from 6 am to 8.30 am. There will be a Diwali break of seven days from 22 to 28 October 22 to 28.

The tour includes the visit to Sunrise Gallery, Devi Mandir, the underground bunker, Gallery of Revolutionaries, Darbar Hall, Jal Vihar and the Maharashtra Formation memorial.