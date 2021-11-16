Mumbai: Rainy days in store till Friday

AFTER A brief spell of winter-like chill in the city, Maharashtra will experience rising temperatures and some rainy days accompanied by lightning until Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday.

Under the influence of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Maharashtra coast that is likely to form during the next 24 hours, Mumbai and the adjoining districts are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning activity till Friday.

According to the seven-day forecast, the minimum and maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain above normal.

The Met department has issued a ‘Yellow’ alert over most districts of southern Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra till Friday.