Mumbai rains: Woman riding two-wheeler dies trying to avoid pothole

A 40-year old woman allegedly died after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on slipped on the paver blocks in Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan on Saturday. The rider was trying to avoid the potholes when the bike slipped.

Manisha Bhoir, a peon at a civic-run school was heading home when the incident occurred. “A relative who worked in the same school offered to drop her home as it was raining. Near the chowk, while trying to avoid the pothole, the bike slipped on the paver blocks and both of them fell on the road,” an officer said.

He added, “A bus coming from the opposite direction ran over Bhoir. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead before arrival.”

On Sunday, the workers from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation started removing the paver blocks, which led to the accidents. “We had complained multiple times to the authorities. The blocks had come undone and were risky,” said a local resident Ganesh Patil.

According to the police, they have booked the driver of the bus, who fled the spot. “He was driving rashly. We have identified him and will arrest him soon,” a senior officer said.

