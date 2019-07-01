Mumbai rains: From waterlogging to disruption of train services, everything that happened in last 24 hours

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today: Heavy rainfall overnight in Mumbai delayed several trains, flights, and waterlogging was reported from various parts of the city on Monday. At least 13 trains were cancelled or terminated, and the BEST bus services were diverted from their original routes. At least four people were reported dead due to electrocution. Among those was a 30-year-old man who was electrocuted in Govandi last night.

Advertising

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said 540 mm of rain fell in two days in the city, the highest over a two-day period in a decade, and attributed “climate change and changed geographical conditions” for waterlogging at several places, news agency PTI reported.

The inundation is due to a high amount of built-up area in Mumbai and the low proportion of water seepage into the ground in the last 50 years, he said.

The Meteorological Department warned of “extremely heavy” rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. A few places in Mumbai could get heavy to very heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday, it added.

Advertising

Here’s a quick update on rains in the state:

AT LEAST 4 DIE DUE TO ELECTROCUTION

In the last two days, at least four people were killed due to electrocution. On Monday, a 30-year-old man died due to electrocution in Mumbai’s Govandi district. Two cases of electrocution were reported from the island city, while the other two were reported from the eastern suburbs.

TRAINS CANCELLED/TERMINATED

Though there was a respite from the heavy showers in the afternoon, many suburban trains were running late. On Monday morning, at least 13 trains were cancelled. Here are the trains which were cancelled:

1. 12935 – Bandra Terminus – Surat

2. 69139 – Borivali – Surat

3. 61002/61001 – Vasai Road – Boisar – Vasai Road is cancelled b.

4. Bandra Terminus – Jaipur cancelled between Bandra Terminus – Sanjan

5. 09070 – Valsad – Vapi is cancelled.

6. 09069 – Vapi – Surat is cancelled.

7. 69174 – Dahanu Road – Borivali is cancelled.

Click here for more photos

8. 93002 – Dahanu Road – Borivali cancelled.

9. 12922 – Surat – Mumbai Central terminated at Navsari.

10. 19004 – Bhusaval – Bandra Terminus is terminated at Boisar.

11. 59038 – Surat – Virar is terminated at Bilimoria.

12. 59024 – Valsad – Mumbai Central terminated at Udvada.

13. 19023 Mumbai Central – Firozpur Janata Express, 19015 Mumbai Central – Porbandar, 12471 Bandra T- Shri Vaishno

The Devi Katra and 12009 Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express were put back for about an hour. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar began at 8 am at a restricted speed of 30 kmph.

A huge crowd was seen at the Thane station as heavy rains delayed train services on the Central Railway line.

WATERLOGGING

Severe waterlogging was reported from several areas in Mumbai. This resulted in heavy traffic jams and slowed down the vehicular movement on the roads. Even railway tracks were waterlogged, resulting in the delay of many trains.

In a few areas like Chembur, water entered houses, prompting citizens to blame the BMC. “The civic administration has not done enough to avoid such a mess during rains,” said P Krishnakumar, a Chembur resident, as he surveyed water in his house, news agency PTI reported.

Areas like Hindmata, Parel, Lalbaug, Senapati Bapat road were water-logged. Water-logging was also witnessed in a few buildings in Wadala.

FLIGHTS DELAYED

Flightradar24, which shows real-time commercial flight information, said departures of 187 flights and arrival of 64 had been delayed at the Mumbai airport. Departures were delayed by at least 40 minutes, the Swedish internet-based service said.

INCIDENTS OF WALL COLLAPSE

Wall collapse incidents were reported from 12 places in the city. A retaining wall collapsed in Ashwa Garden in Sewree, but nobody was injured, police said. The owner and staff of private firm Jolly Brothers Private Limited in Kanjurmarg were booked for dumping debris which caused water-logging on the railway tracks and roads in the area, police said. An official said the site of debris dumping was an open plot alongside a drain near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and Seth Jolly Road.

14.88 MM RAIN RECORDED

On Sunday, the city saw light rain showers with the IMD station at Colaba recording 14.8 mm rain, and that in Santacruz 9.2 mm rain till the evening. Heavy rainfall beyond 100 mm rain in several areas lashed Mumbai on Friday and Saturday. On Monday morning, Palghar recorded 361 mm rainfall, with 100 mm recorded between 4 am and 5 am.

WATER LEVEL IN LAKES RISE

Water in seven lakes had gone up to 1.04 lakh million litters (7.22%) as on 6am on Monday. Bhatsa and Modak Sagar received the maximum rainfall of 185mm and 139mm in the last 24 hours.

BMC, WESTERN RAILWAY URGE MUMBAIKARS TO CO-OPERATE

“Mumbai, we understand it’s not been an easy Monday, but its also been a rain spell like never before – its the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of the entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution and patience,” the BMC tweeted.

It also requested citizens to avoid driving in waterlogged areas until the water is pumped out.

Advertising

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is keeping a close watch, especially on services and arrangements for the safety of commuters and is in constant touch with the senior railway officials, the Western Railway said in a tweet.