Mumbai rains: Week after 16-hour suspension, local services on CR on track despite rain

A week after local services on the Central Railway (CR) remained closed for more than 16 hours due to heavy rain, the authorities managed to keep the trains running through the peak hours even as heavy rain pounded the city on Monday morning. An officer from CR said the authorities were trying to identify and determine the causes of waterlogging through drone surveys.

While heavy showers lead to traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway and LBS Road were vehicles came to halt for nearly 30 to 40 minutes in the morning, local train services on the CR mainline and harbor lines remained operational, although it ran a few minutes behind schedule, officials said.

On July 1, CR services were closed for more than 16 hours due to heavy rain.

A senior officer from CR said waterlogging was reported in the areas between Ghatkopar and Kanjurmarg, where two water pumps and around 50 staff were deployed.

Despite some speed restriction, the CR services remained on track, the official said.

A senior officer from CR said that new waterlogging spots were identified at Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Ghatkopar, which were erstwhile not known to the problem.

To find out the main cause of waterlogging in these areas, the CR had started drone survey of the area. Inspection by CR authorities have revealed that a developer had dumped debris in the drain which prevented water flowing from the west side of the track to east. The BMC had later lodged an FIR against the developer.