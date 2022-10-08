Overnight rain leaves many areas in Mumbai inundated, hits traffic

Heavy overnight showers left several parts of Mumbai waterlogged early on Saturday morning. Videos shared by news agency ANI showed areas like Sion and Hindmata inundated, affecting vehicular movement.

In one of the videos shared by ANI, both motorists and pedestrians, including students, were seen struggling to wade through an inundated road in Sion area.

In Hindmata, the floodwater rose almost above the tyres of vehicles parked by the roadside.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall; visuals from Hindmata area pic.twitter.com/8WqRh00TOt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Several citizens also took to Twitter and shared videos of Hindmata area where vehicular traffic was affected for quite some time.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has been sharing via its official Twitter account the details of roads on which vehicular movement is slow.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow” alert in Mumbai for Saturday as well, stating there was a possibility of light to moderate rain across the city along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging following incessant heavy rainfall; visuals from Sion area this morning. pic.twitter.com/9VqRZYayZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Mumbai had on Friday recorded an intense wet spell from the early hours with several parts of the island city and suburban belt receiving moderate and heavy rain throughout the day.

The Colaba observatory on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degree Celsius (°C) and a minimum of 24.8°C, and the Santacruz observatory recorded 30°C and 26°C, respectively.