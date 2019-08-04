Mumbai weather forecast: Extremely heavy rainfall predicted, IMD advises people to avoid going out

As rains continue to lash Mumbai and its surrounding areas Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Thane and Palghar with forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at a few places.

With the development of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, Mumbai is likely to experience intense heavy rainfall on Sunday. “High tide of 4.5m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi River…. Avoid outing as far as possible, Sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings in place (sic),” IMD Deputy Director-General KS Hosalikar tweeted this morning.

The Met department has forecast very heavy rainfall in Konkan region as well as Nashik. The IMD has issued a red alert for Nashik for Sunday.

According to weather experts, due to UAC (Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation) in the Arabian Sea and Bay Low, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will get very heavy rainfall till Monday morning.

Advising fishermen not to venture into the sea, the IMD said heavy rainfall warning on a “very-high-tide day” in the Arabian Sea was “not a good combination”.

BMC asks people to stay indoors

In light of the IMD forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors. “BMC issues warning of heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.83 meter at 2.29 pm. The civic body has appealed citizens to not venture into the sea,” it said in a tweet.

Rail lines disrupted

The central lines of the railway network were disrupted while waterlogging led to traffic snarls across the city on Saturday. Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7.20 am due to heavy rain.

At 1,464.8 mm, the city last month had witnessed the highest July rainfall since 2014. This is only 3.7 mm less than the highest rainfall recorded in 2014 when the city had received 1,468.5 mm of rainfall in July. The IMD has maintained records since 1959.

Heavy rainfall also ensured that the seven lakes that supply water to the city are 91.53 per cent full. Tulsi, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Vihar lakes are already overflowing. On Saturday, in 12 hours starting 6 am, Tulsi and Vihar lakes, which are located within the city limits at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, received 238 mm and 182 mm of rainfall, respectively.

From June 1 to August 3, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 2170.2 mm of rainfall while Colaba station has recorded 1600.2 mm in the same period.

Five persons drowned in three separate incidents at Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane as since Friday. While five bodies have been recovered, another person feared dead in Navi Mumbai is yet to be traced.