Parts of Mumbai receive rain since morning, IMD predicts strong winds

A flooded subway was closed on Friday due to the rains. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Several parts of the city Saturday recorded rainfall in the early morning hours, with India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds during the entire day.

In the last 24 hours (Friday 8am to Saturday 8am), island city recorded 33.79mm rainfall, eastern suburb saw 56.26mm and western suburb received 52.35mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, officials of BMC’s Disaster Management Cell said that no waterlogging was reported and road and rail traffic were running normal.

Mumbai is expected to hit by high tide of 3.89 metre in the Arabian Sea at 5.09pm and low tide of 1.33 metre at 11.34am.

The city also received heavy rains on Friday, leading to water logging in many parts of the suburbs and the city. The flooding in Mithi River had led to evacuation of about 250 people. Since several parts of the suburbs were under water for hours, train services and traffic on the western express highway was disrupted.