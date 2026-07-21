Mumbai rains weather forecast: Heavy rains to intensify, warns IMD; orange alert to continue as monsoon revives

As Mumbai continues to receive moderate rainfall for the second consecutive day, amidst the revival of monsoon currents, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its weather warning for the city, predicting intense showers starting Tuesday, July 21, onwards. The IMD has also sounded an orange alert which will continue in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad until Wednesday, July 22, morning.

In Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, the rain condition is expected to remain disruptive with an orange alert in place until Wednesday morning. However, heavy showers may still continue in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad until coming Saturday since the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the regions.

From Tuesday, July 21, the showers are expected to intensify further, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds at the speed of 50 to 60 kmph, meteorologists have indicated.

Monsoon revives in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Mumbai woke up to an overcast sky and steady spells of rain across the city. The suburban pockets have received an average of 45 mm rainfall between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) weather stations showed that between Monday and Tuesday morning, the eastern suburbs recorded the heaviest spells at an average of 45.04 mm rain, followed by 36 mm rain in the island city division and 28.40 mm rain in the western suburbs.

According to the IMD, the suburban station at Santacruz received 48 mm rain during the same period while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 35 mm rainfall.

Like Mumbai, its neighbouring region of Navi Mumbai also experienced continuous spells of rainfall with 92 mm rainfall recorded in Belapur, 85.40 mm rain in Nerul, 69 mm in Vashi and 51 mm rain in Airoli.

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With rainfall gaining pace in the past few days, the lake levels recorded a continuous uptick with the total stock in the seven lakes. On Tuesday morning, the water stock touched 58 percent or 8.35 lakh million litres. Over the past 24 hours, significant rainfall was recorded over the catchment areas with 100 mm rain recorded over Bhatsa lake, 105 mm rain recorded over Tansa and 96 mm rain over Upper Vaitarna.

This marks the comeback of the monsoon rain after a prolonged hiatus of nearly two weeks. Earlier in the first week of July, incessant showers had swept across the region with over 1,000 mm rainfall recorded in seven days in Mumbai.