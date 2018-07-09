Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: Holiday announced for schools and colleges

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for the next 48 hours. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for the next 48 hours.

Incessant rains over the last one week have flooded Mumbai with the Indian Meteorological Department warning of heavy to very heavy rain over the Konkan region and Goa for the next 48 hours. The city is choked with waterlogging in King’s Circle railway station, Suman Nagar, Kajupada, Mulund- Sonapur and Anand Nagar.

Traffic has been diverted due to waterlogging at Andheri subway and southbound traffic has slowed due to potholes on Sahar Elevated Access Road. Train services along the lines of Western Railway have also been affected.