Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: Holiday announced for schools and colleges

Incessant rains over the last one week have flooded Mumbai with the Indian Meteorological Department warning of heavy to very heavy rain over the Konkan region and Goa for the next 48 hours. The city is choked with waterlogging in King’s Circle railway station, Suman Nagar, Kajupada, Mulund- Sonapur and Anand Nagar.
Traffic has been diverted due to waterlogging at Andheri subway and southbound traffic has slowed due to potholes on Sahar Elevated Access Road. Train services along the lines of Western Railway have also been affected.
Visibility at the Mumbai airport was "not very good" but flights were operating according to schedule, a MeT official said, adding no warning has been issued for the aviation sector so far.
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson said.
The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 170.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am yesterday), an official of the IMD said. "It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours," IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar told PTI.
Trains on Central Railway are running on all three lines. However, on the main line between Kalwa and Thane, it is moving slowly as a precautionary measure because of very heavy rains and water levels exceeding 8 inches. Senior officials are stationed at these stations for quick on the spot management, said Sunil Udasi, Central Railway spokesperson.
Minister for School Education, Higher and Technical Education in a tweet, declared a precautionary holiday for both schools and colleges.
Precautionary holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the safety of the students due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the city and the suburban areas. Heavy rains forecasted, every one is advised to stay safe.
At the Thane railway station, flood water has reached till the platform level. (Express photo by Neha Kulkarni)
Owing to the heavy rains in the city, the School Education and Sports Department has extended the first round deadline for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions up to 5 pm on Tuesday. The original deadline to confirm admissions of the first merit list was 5 pm today but several junior colleges reported low staff attendance, also, the rains would make it difficult for students to travel to colleges. The extension will not affect the rest of the schedule, said Deputy School Education secretary Suvarna Kharat.
A part of adjoining wall to Sandhurst Road station on the Central Railway has collapsed on the tracks. Due to this, northbound slow trains are suspended. Trains running on other lines.
With heavy rains in the city, commuters complained of difficulty in getting a cab from the airport, which has resulted in long queues for autorickshaws. "There is a long wait time and the charges are also higher. Usually, it costs me around Rs 200 to reach Andheri East. Today it is at Rs 341 with a wait time of 15 minutes. Even Merus are not available soon as their wait time is 20 minutes," said Shyamil Kishore, a resident of Andheri East.
Welcome to the live blog. Torrential rainfall continue to lash parts of Mumbai. Follow this space to track the latest developments in Mumbai