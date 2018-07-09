Mumbai rains: Downpour hits normal life, waterlogging leads to traffic chaos; 300 stuck at residential area in Palghar

Mumbaikars wade through water at Kurla Railway colony in the rain. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Mumbaikars wade through water at Kurla Railway colony in the rain. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Normal life was thrown out of gear as torrential monsoon rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, flooding streets, rail tracks and crippling life in the city. Due to waterlogging, around 300 people were stuck at their homes in Vasai town of the adjoining Palghar district.

The rainfall, the highest of the season so far in a day, led to traffic jams as many roads and streets in Mumbai were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water. Vehicles on many roads were moving at a snail’s pace because of rain and low visibility, while potholes compounded the problem.

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday. The Mumbai University said examinations will be rescheduled for students who could not appear for it today.

The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rains in Mumbai till tomorrow.

The issue of heavy rains and its impact also figured in the Maharashtra Legislature’s proceedings. The state government ordered an inquiry into the flooding of the state legislature complex in Nagpur after heavy rains last week.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Assembly that the inquiry would ascertain loopholes in arrangements for the monsoon session and whether problems were deliberately left unattended.

Tourists who came to enjoy the monsoon make a human chain to cross a river in Navi Mumbai during heavy rains. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Tourists who came to enjoy the monsoon make a human chain to cross a river in Navi Mumbai during heavy rains. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Nagpur is hosting the monsoon session of the state Legislature, but on Friday both the Assembly and the Council were adjourned for the day, shortly after convening, due to a power blackout caused by rains.

Meanwhile, there was heavy water-logging in the central areas of Kurla, Sion and Dadar. Mira Road (in adjoining Thane district), and Nallasopara and Vasai (in Palghar district) were largely affected due to the heavy showers.

Train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were slightly delayed due to water-logging on rail tracks in some places, officials said. Some long-distance trains to Gujarat and northern states were halted at Borivali as tracks near Nallasopara and Virar were submerged. The trains left after a delay of about one hour, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

Children wade through water at Mankhurd. The schools were shut due to rains. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Children wade through water at Mankhurd. The schools were shut due to rains. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were slightly delayed, but no service was cancelled or suspended, a BEST spokesperson said.

The city’s neighbouring areas got even more rains, and roads were submerged.

Around 300 people were stranded at their homes in Meethanagar locality of Vasai as the road there was submerged. “It is a low-lying area where water-logging occurs frequently,” Palghar’s district information officer said.

“The disaster management and Manikpur police station officials have established contact with the residents. A rescue team visited the area in a boat and we will continue to provide all help to the people,” Palghar collector Prashant Nanavare told PTI.

Visibility at the Mumbai airport was “not very good” but flights were operating according to schedule, an MeT official said, adding no warning has been issued for the aviation sector so far.

With PTI inputs

