Mumbai monsoon chaos: Suburbs submerged after 4-hour downpour, traffic paralysed

Heavy showers battered Mumbai late Sunday night, with several suburban areas recording over 100 mm of rainfall within a four-hour window. The sudden downpour triggered widespread waterlogging across the city, bringing traffic to a standstill at chronic flooding spots, such as the Andheri subway.

After a relatively dry day, rainfall picked up late on Sunday night across Mumbai’s suburbs and neighbouring districts of Thane and Navi Mumbai. Data furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) automatic weather stations showed that between 12 am and 4 am on Monday, the eastern suburbs’ Mulund recorded 160 mm rainfall, followed by 157 mm in Versova, 123 mm in Mankhurd, 122 mm in Powai, 120 mm in Bhandup, and 108 mm in the Marol and Oshiwara area.