Mumbai monsoon chaos: Suburbs submerged after 4-hour downpour, traffic paralysed

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Heavy showers battered Mumbai late Sunday night, with several suburban areas recording over 100 mm of rainfall within a four-hour window. The sudden downpour triggered widespread waterlogging across the city, bringing traffic to a standstill at chronic flooding spots, such as the Andheri subway.
After a relatively dry day, rainfall picked up late on Sunday night across Mumbai’s suburbs and neighbouring districts of Thane and Navi Mumbai. Data furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) automatic weather stations showed that between 12 am and 4 am on Monday, the eastern suburbs’ Mulund recorded 160 mm rainfall, followed by 157 mm in Versova, 123 mm in Mankhurd, 122 mm in Powai, 120 mm in Bhandup, and 108 mm in the Marol and Oshiwara area.
The showers primarily affected the suburbs, while Mumbai’s southern division received less rainfall. During this period, the heaviest rainfall in the island city division was recorded in Worli, with 53 mm. This was followed by 47 mm in Rawali Camp and 45 mm in Dadar.
With heavy rainfall in Andheri, the subway there quickly became completely inundated, prompting authorities to halt vehicular movement. Also, large stretches along LBS Marg in Mulund experienced severe waterlogging, slowing the morning commute to a crawl.
The showers followed a series of nowcast warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) between 10 pm on Sunday and 7 am on Monday. These warnings predicted the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
Between Sunday and Monday morning, until 8.30 am, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 103 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba coastal observatory reported 30.4 mm.
Data showed that over a 24-hour period, the eastern suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall, 113 mm. This was followed by the western suburbs, which recorded an average of 84 mm, and the island city, which received an average of only 37 mm. During the same period, the neighbouring Thane district also recorded over 100 mm of rainfall.
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