Mumbai rains: Village near Panvel evacuated

The villagers were assisted by officials of the collector’s office and other civic bodies. Navi Mumbai received scattered rainfall on Monday with some isolated cases of heavy rain in parts.

Rescuers carry an elderly woman out of Dungi village on Tuesday. (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Amid heavy rains, a village near Panvel in Navi Mumbai had to be evacuated after water entered houses. The villagers of Dungi were shifted to a school in nearby Karanjade village, sources said.

Deenaji Patil, a resident of Dungi, said the region has experienced heavy rainfall for the last three days. “After the barricading work of the upcoming international airport, more water has been flowing into our village, as it is low lying. By Tuesday morning, the water reached up to our chest and that’s when we decided to evacuate,” he added.

The villagers were assisted by officials of the collector's office and other civic bodies. Navi Mumbai received scattered rainfall on Monday with some isolated cases of heavy rain in parts.

