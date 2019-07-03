Toggle Menu
Mumbai rains: Two drown in Jawhar

Palghar recorded an average of 193 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Tuesday, IMD officials said. The two deceased have been identified as Janu Umbarsada (65) and his nephew Kakad Umbarsada (35), said the collector’s office. They were residents of Dabhalon village, sources said.

A man and his nephew drowned in a surge of water at Jawhar in Palghar on Monday night. Their bodies were found on Tuesday evening, amid heavy rains in Palghar district.

“Around 7 pm on Monday, Janu left his house amid rainfall for the fields. When he didn’t return, his nephew Kakad went looking for him. When neither returned till midnight, the family alerted the Palghar disaster management team,” said a district officer.

“Once the water level of Sakaltodi river, which flows nearby, receded, their bodies were found 13 km from the village on Tuesday evening,” he added.

Palghar district has been receiving record rainfall for the last four days, which has led to an alert being issued to 27 villages in the area that lies close to the Dhamani dam.

Irrigation official Ravi Pawar said the dam is currently at a level of 107 m.

