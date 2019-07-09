Toggle Menu
Mumbai rains: Two boys drown in water-filled ditch

The boys, Piyush Pathak and Mayank Sharma, both residents of a chawl at Yadav Nagar area, had returned home early from school and had gone to play in the ditch when they reportedly lost consciousness while trying to stay afloat.

According to a police officer from Kalyan Taluka, the ditch had been dug up on a vacant land a few years ago and was filled with water following rainfall. (File)

Two boys, aged 12, drowned in a 15-foot-deep water-filled ditch in Titwala on Monday, police said.

“We suspect the boys did not know how to swim and drowned. Some people who spotted them in the ditched pulled them out of the water body. They seemed to be conscious till then and were rushed to a local doctor. However, they passed away soon,” an officer said.

According to a police officer from Kalyan Taluka, the ditch had been dug up on a vacant land a few years ago and was filled with water following rainfall. Families of the two children and locals residents claimed that the water body was formed after mud was illegally excavated from the spot by a local mafia. Local residents have sought that an FIR be registered in the case.

So far, police have lodged an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating if a case should be registered in the matter.

