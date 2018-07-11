Mumbai tracks flooded, boats pull out 1,500 train passengers

NDRF personnel carry out rescue operation at Vasai. (Express photo) NDRF personnel carry out rescue operation at Vasai. (Express photo)

BARELY 50 km from the heart of Mumbai and along the proposed Rs 1.08 lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train route, Mumbai’s satellite townships of Vasai, Nallasopara and Virar were marooned Tuesday after rail and road connections to Mumbai snapped.

After more than 600 mm of rain over the weekend, nearly 1,500 passengers on stalled long-distance trains and nearly 400 residents of low-lying salt pan lands in Manikpur had to be rescued on boats by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The NDRF was called in after the Ahmedabad-bound Shatabdi Express and the Vadodara Express, stalled some distance from Nallasopara station. “While we terminated other trains at platforms, it was difficult to move these trains as the water level on the tracks was too high,” said a railway official.

Passengers aboard the stalled trains waited anxiously for four to eight hours before being rescued and Western Railway suspended services between Virar and Nallasopara stations early Tuesday, bringing matters to a head for the 3.5 lakh daily commuters of the region.

According to the railway, water levels on the tracks at Nallasopara station reached 200 mm by 8 am, making the movement of trains difficult. On the Mumbai suburban section, services are suspended when the water level crosses 150 mm, to make sure water does not enter train engines. While services continued between Churchgate and Bhayander stations, services north-ward from Nallasopara were suspended till late evening.

Ahead of the monsoon, officials of the Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban division were confident that services would not stop despite heavy rains. On Tuesday, Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Mishra said, “Nallasopara was never the vulnerable spot to get flooded in the monsoons. It is not just the tracks but the entire area that is waterlogged. A large amount of water from the roads has flown onto the tracks, adding to water levels.”

With water levels not receding until late evening, senior officials said it would be difficult to forecast when services would resume.

“Till 11 am, not even an additional bus service was arranged for us. Without trains, we couldn’t go anywhere. I lost a day’s earnings for no fault of mine,” said Sakhid Shaikh, a labourer at a construction site in Dadar and Virar resident.

By Tuesday evening, water levels on the tracks rose to 600 mm, the highest ever at Nallasopara station. Five water pumps were being used to pump water from the tracks. A team of 33 NDRF men and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staffers assisted in relief efforts, providing food packets to worried and tired passengers.

Shruti Jha, who was on the Vadodara Express, said there was no food until 3 pm. “More than four hours of being stranded in the train, we felt suffocated. The fans went off too,” she said.

Water levels at Nallasopara station crossed the 150 mm mark on Monday too, but train services had resumed by evening. Western Railway General Manager A K Gupta met Municipal Commissioner Satish Lokhande of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation on Monday evening to discuss ways to resolve the water logging on the railway tracks along these stations.

Railway officials said arrangements were made to provide food packets and water to passengers of several long distance trains stranded beyond Virar. “Help from local NGOs was sought in providing food and water. In all, 16,300 food packets were arranged for passengers on 23 trains held up at different stations. Also, all catering stalls at stations were asked to keep food items stocked,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson for WR.

At least 37 railway employees who made it to Nallasopara railway station on Monday night could not return home and nearly 24 hours later, were still at the station. Chief Booking Supervisor S Tripathi said the staff helped passengers who were stuck in trains with refunds.

“For those of us who reside far away, we had no choice but to stay back at the station. The rains also lead to poor network, so we could neither watch television nor communicate with our families,” he said.

