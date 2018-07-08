Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in several areas, local trains delayed

Residents make their way from waterflooded area after heavy rain in Waldhuni, Kalyan on Saturday (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Residents make their way from waterflooded area after heavy rain in Waldhuni, Kalyan on Saturday (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Train services on both the main lines and harbor lines of the Central Railway (CR) were affected after heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Sunday. While a technical problem at Vidyavihar station stalled services on the main line, trains were late on the harbor line as well.

On Sundays, both Central and Western Railway (WR) operate a Sunday-timetable with a reduced number of train services. Few passengers travelling in the morning hours complained against the delay. “I am skipping taking a train to my exam center,” said Nishi Duara, who appeared for her National Eligibility Test on Sunday. ” I will drive my car, expecting delay of trains due to heavy rains.”

While CR will operate a mega block between Vidyavihar and Byculla stations, the WR will operate a block between Santa Cruz and Goregaon stations between 10.30 am to 4 pm Sunday. Train services will resume after that. Meanwhile, water logging was witnessed in parts of Tilak Nagar and Hindmata Dadar.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in the city for the next 48 hours

