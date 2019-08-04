In Mumbai, heavy rains and waterlogging slows traffic to a crawl

Vehicular movement in Mumbai was severely affected Saturday morning, as heavy rains led to waterlogging in different parts of the city. The situation improved after 1 pm, when the water began to recede.

In the western suburbs, commuters travelling on the Western Express Highway took more than three hours to reach Andheri from Kandivali — a time which gradually lessened to 30 minutes in the afternoon. Follow LIVE updates

Due to excessive waterlogging, the Malad subway was closed to vehicular traffic till 3 pm, while a lane was operational at the Andheri, Dahisar, Milan and Khar subways. Read | In Mumbai, schools, colleges shut doors; FYJC deadline extended

Traffic snarls and diversions were witnessed in areas including SV Road in Bandra, Khar, Andheri and Jogeshwari, Siddheshwar Mandir Jetty, Jankalyan Nagar Santosh Nagar in Malad, Hanuman Nagar, Samta Nagar, Akurli Road, Poisar, Station Road in Kandivali (east), J B Nagar and Netaji Palkar Chowk.

Meanwhile, in the eastern area, heavy congestion was reported on LBS Marg, Sardar Pratap Singh, Sankool Janta market in Bhandup, Kings Circle on the Eastern Express Highway, Gandhi Nagar in Kanjurmarg (west), Hindmata near Dadar and the Mulund-Vashi highway.

Mumbai traffic authorities have cautioned citizens against leaving their houses. More than 2,800 police personnel were deployed to ease the situation for commuters.