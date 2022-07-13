scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Amid heavy rain, Mumbai traffic police ask motorists to travel cautiously

Heavy rain led to traffic jams across Mumbai and the traffic police received several complaints, including those of tree falls.

Mumbai |
July 13, 2022 1:09:55 pm
mumbai rains, mumbai, mumbai newsA biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai. (PTI)

After the IMD forecast intense to very intense spell of rain in Mumbai Wednesday, the traffic police appealed to motorists to travel cautiously even as waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported in several areas of the city.

“As per the IMD forecast, intense to very intense spells of rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours. We request Mumbaikar to travel cautiously and #Dial100 or tweet to us for any further help or guidance,” tweeted the Mumbai traffic police.

Due to the heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, motorists faced inconvenience across the city. Massive traffic jams were reported on the Western Express Highway and at Borivali (East) and Andheri (East). Traffic movement was also affected due to the heavy rain which led to water logging, tree falls, and bus breakdowns at Andheri, Santacruz, Bandra, Kurla, Deonar, and Peddar Road.

Water logging was also reported at the Andheri subway at 8.30 am and was shut for vehicular movement. The traffic was diverted to S V Road via Gokhale bridge till 9.52 am and was restarted after a while. At around 8.30 am, half-feet water logging was seen at the Kamani junction in Kurla and Neelam junction in Deonar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

The traffic police were informed at around 9.26 am that a tree fell on the road amid heavy rain near the Capital building in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Both south and north bounds of the road were temporarily closed and traffic was diverted to the J B junction. Around the same time, traffic was moving slow near the Khar railway station in Khar (East) amid water logging.

Around 8.42 am, a motorist reported a traffic signal system not functioning at Tagor Nagar Square Signal near JVLR on Eastern Express Highway. The traffic police said it was due to electricity being cut off in the area and efforts were on to resolve the issue.

More from Mumbai

Around 9.40 am, traffic flow was affected at Peddar Road in South Mumbai after a BEST bus broke down. At 11.40 am, a tree fell on the Nathalal Parekh Road near Matunga Don Bosco School. Vehicular traffic was temporarily diverted to Chaar Rasta for the smooth commute of citizens.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement