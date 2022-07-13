Amid heavy rain, Mumbai traffic police ask motorists to travel cautiously

After the IMD forecast intense to very intense spell of rain in Mumbai Wednesday, the traffic police appealed to motorists to travel cautiously even as waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported in several areas of the city.

“As per the IMD forecast, intense to very intense spells of rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours. We request Mumbaikar to travel cautiously and #Dial100 or tweet to us for any further help or guidance,” tweeted the Mumbai traffic police.

Due to the heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, motorists faced inconvenience across the city. Massive traffic jams were reported on the Western Express Highway and at Borivali (East) and Andheri (East). Traffic movement was also affected due to the heavy rain which led to water logging, tree falls, and bus breakdowns at Andheri, Santacruz, Bandra, Kurla, Deonar, and Peddar Road.

Water logging was also reported at the Andheri subway at 8.30 am and was shut for vehicular movement. The traffic was diverted to S V Road via Gokhale bridge till 9.52 am and was restarted after a while. At around 8.30 am, half-feet water logging was seen at the Kamani junction in Kurla and Neelam junction in Deonar.

The traffic police were informed at around 9.26 am that a tree fell on the road amid heavy rain near the Capital building in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Both south and north bounds of the road were temporarily closed and traffic was diverted to the J B junction. Around the same time, traffic was moving slow near the Khar railway station in Khar (East) amid water logging.

Around 8.42 am, a motorist reported a traffic signal system not functioning at Tagor Nagar Square Signal near JVLR on Eastern Express Highway. The traffic police said it was due to electricity being cut off in the area and efforts were on to resolve the issue.

Around 9.40 am, traffic flow was affected at Peddar Road in South Mumbai after a BEST bus broke down. At 11.40 am, a tree fell on the Nathalal Parekh Road near Matunga Don Bosco School. Vehicular traffic was temporarily diverted to Chaar Rasta for the smooth commute of citizens.