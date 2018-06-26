Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, over 140 train services cancelled

A road caved in at Kalbadevi on Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) A road caved in at Kalbadevi on Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The transport system was badly hit after heavy rain lashed the city for 24 hours. Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the city and several areas remained waterlogged. A truck carrying generator got stuck beneath King Circle flyover and incidents of tree fall also affected vehicular movement, said the traffic police.

More than 140 train services on both Central and Western Railway were cancelled due to heavy rain on Monday.

Advisories were constantly issued by the traffic department through their official Twitter account, in order to help the office goers reach their destination on time. In the early hours on Monday, police officials issued alerts on heavy traffic congestion on the Malad and Andheri subways, while Milan and Khar subways were closed owing to excessive waterlogging.

The police said traffic had been crawling on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle due to waterlogging, and was also heavily affected at Dindoshi after a tree fell near NESCO at Mahananada dairy.

Senior officials from the traffic police confirmed that there had been no diversion owing to waterlogging in different parts of the city.

A truck carrying generator got stuck under the bridge at King Circle flyover due to which north-bound traffic was affected on Eastern Express Highway, but was cleared within an hour’s time. A container broke down on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge due to which north-bound carriageway traffic was also affected.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported on Hindmata junction, Kurla and Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) due to waterlogging. “I left for work around 9.30 am as I was supposed to reach office in Kurla by 10.30 am. So, initially I got stuck in the traffic on the Eastern Express Highway near Kanjurmarg junction for 30 minutes. Later, I again got stuck at SCLR for over an hour. I had an important meeting and had to reach on time, but couldn’t manage to do so due to waterlogging issue,” said a businessman Vinay Lilani.

Traffic snarls were seen near Sion and Matunga after two vehicles broke down on the highway. Also, motorists travelling to workplace were affected owing to traffic snarl at Kandivli, Malad, Kurla, Dadar, LBS Marg in Ghatkopar and Amar Mahal junction at Chembur.

A tree fall was also reported at Krishna Sanghi junction on the south-bound road slowing down the traffic towards Girgaum Chowpatty. After 2 pm, traffic movement became normal as the showers reduced, said an official.

Apart from waterlogging and tree fall, road-cave was also reported at Gol Masjid at Marine Lines due to which the lane was closed for motorists by the traffic department.

Joint commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar (traffic) said, “Owing to heavy rain there were waterlogging in small amount in different parts of the city. There was a heavy deployment of the police force within the city due to which we could regulate traffic. We managed to clear traffic with an hour’s time.” By Monday afternoon, several offices shut down asking their employees to leave early to avoid traffic and waterlogging. Surabhi Saraogi, who works with Goregaon-based marketing research agency said, “Around 2.40 pm, we received a mail from the HR department to leave for home as several parts of the city were getting waterlogged.”

Saraogi, an Andheri resident, said by afternoon the rain had receded in western suburbs. “I managed to reach home in usual time without getting stuck in traffic,” she added. Parth Shah, attached with a film production house in Andheri West, said the entire staff was asked to leave for home by 3 pm on Monday.

“Our employees live far away in eastern and central suburbs. Since morning there were heavy spells of rain and we knew they will get held up if they leave late,” Shah said.

