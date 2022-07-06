Mumbai: Downpour brings traffic snarls

Traffic snarls were reported in and around Mumbai on Tuesday amid the downpour throughout the previous night. Over 2,000 traffic police personnel were deployed to ensure that the traffic did not come to a standstill even as traffic authorities regularly updated the situation on their social media accounts and also through radio channels.

Vehicular movement was highly affected on the western and eastern express highways. A Twitter user alerted the citizens by posting, “Avoid #WEH. Stuck for over an hour. @mumbaitraffic #WesternExpressHighway #MumbaiTraffic.”

The authorities further revealed that S V Road, Akurli Road in Kandivali east, Sankool Janta market at Bhandup, J B Nagar in Andheri, Mulund Check Naka, Mankhurd Railway Station, Kanjurmarg, J V L R on the western and the eastern end of the road remained submerged till Tuesday evening when the rainfall was reduced to a drizzle. Commuters were getting constant updates via the traffic police Twitter handle. The Mumbai Traffic Police, through their MTPHereToHelp Twitter handle, said, “Due to 1ft of water logging at Mankhurd railway station, vehicular movement is slow.” In another tweet, it said, “Due to 1 ft of water logging at Sahara Star Hotel Junction, vehicular movement is slow.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Raj Tilak Roushan said, “We want to give motorists real time updates, so that they can decide whether to use a diversion or cancel their visit. We have formed a special team which takes updates from the on-ground staff and posts them on Twitter. We have also created a group of radio channels where we keep posting real time updates.”

Lanes prone to waterlogging such as L B S Marg in Kurla, Antop Hill, Char Rasta in Wadala, Postal Colony in Chembur, Parel T T, Kings Circle near Matunga police station remained submerged throughout the day, affecting vehicular movement. Andheri subway was shut for vehicular movement early on Tuesday soon after it was submerged due to heavy rainfall. The traffic was diverted to S V Road via Gokhale bridge junction. The subway was reopened once the water receded by evening. “Milan Subway in Santacruz was also shut for some time…However, it was restarted as soon as water receded,” added Roushan.