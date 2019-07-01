Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Trains cancelled, delayed due to water logging; Monsoon to get strongerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-rains-today-live-updates-weather-monsoon-railways-trains-5808312/
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Trains cancelled, delayed due to water logging; Monsoon to get stronger
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Central, harbour and western services on all three railway stations has been affected due to incessant rains overnight in Mumbai.
Incessant rainfall overnight disrupted some train services in Mumbai. At least thirteen trains, including the Mumbai Central – Shatabdi Express were terminated or cancelled following heavy water logging on the railway tracks in the early hours of Monday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rains in the next 48 hours in the city. However, on Monday, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, and parts of Mumbai will receive heavy rain only in isolated patches, bringing some respite to the city. Through the week, weather officials have predicted that the monsoon will get stronger with heavy rainfall, especially between July 3 and 5. Weather portal Skymet has predicted rainfall beyond 200 mm across Mumbai in that period.
Across the city, at least four cases of electric shocks, two in the island city and two in the eastern suburbs have been reported so far.
Live Blog
Water logging on tracks: Western Railways update
All express trains have been halted at all stations between Palghar and Virar. To clear morning office hour rush, Saurashtra Mail is expected at Palghar, Lokshakti Express just left, Ranakpur Express expected at 9 AM. Dahanu-Virar shuttles suspended till further notice. Flying Ranee terminated at Navsari while Valsad Passenger cancelled.
On Sunday, the city saw light rain showers with the IMD station at Colaba recording 14.8 mm rain, and that in Santacruz 9.2 mm rain till the evening. Heavy rainfall beyond 100 mm rain in several areas lashed Mumbai on Friday and Saturday. The IMD predicted intermittent rains in the city and suburbs on Monday, with one or two heavy spells in some areas.
Since June 1, Colaba has recorded 341 mm rainfall while Santacruz station has crossed 515 mm rainfall mark. On Sunday, the maximum temperature touched 27.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature hovered between 23 and 24 degrees. With light showers, cases of trees falling also went down. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster cell recorded 39 such complaints.
