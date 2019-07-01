Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Trains cancelled, delayed due to water logging; Monsoon to get stronger

Incessant rainfall overnight disrupted some train services in Mumbai. At least thirteen trains, including the Mumbai Central – Shatabdi Express were terminated or cancelled following heavy water logging on the railway tracks in the early hours of Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rains in the next 48 hours in the city. However, on Monday, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, and parts of Mumbai will receive heavy rain only in isolated patches, bringing some respite to the city. Through the week, weather officials have predicted that the monsoon will get stronger with heavy rainfall, especially between July 3 and 5. Weather portal Skymet has predicted rainfall beyond 200 mm across Mumbai in that period.

Across the city, at least four cases of electric shocks, two in the island city and two in the eastern suburbs have been reported so far.