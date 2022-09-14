Mumbai weather: Cloudy skies with moderate rain today, orange alert for city and Thane tomorrow

Mumbai will have generally cloudy skies with moderate rain Wednesday, and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the city, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s disaster management department.

On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai and Thane, with the cities likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places.

For Palghar, the IMD has issued an orange alert for three days of September 14, 15, and 16; for Raigad, September 14 and 15, and for Ratnagiri the ‘orange alert’ has been issued for September 14.

In the past 24 hours, until 8 am on Wednesday, Mumbai’s island city received 41.20 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs received 39.89 mm of rainfall, and the western suburbs received 39.04 mm of rainfall, BMC said.

Maximum temperatures in Mumbai dropped by over two degrees, as Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees, and Santacruz of 27.8 degrees, and a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees in Colaba, and 24.5 degrees in Santacruz.

In a statement on Monday, Skymet weather services said, “Rainfall in Mumbai over the week is due to the depression over South Odisha which will gradually move in West Northwest direction. Usually, the low-pressure area or depression which moves across Centre parts of the country has a pull effect over West Coast leading to increased rain activities over Gujarat, coastal parts of Maharashtra as well as over Karnataka coast”.