Mumbai rains: Stuck in waterlogged Malad subway, two friends drown inside SUV

Two friends drowned inside their SUV when the vehicle got stuck inside the waterlogged Malad subway. Officials said there was a sudden rise in water levels when a nullah near the spot started overflowing. They added that the water pressure made it impossible for the duo to break out of the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Gulshad Shaikh (40) and Irfan Khan (38), residents of Kokanipada and Pathanwadi areas in Malad (East). According to police, Shaikh was employed as a small-time businessman while Khan worked as a driver.

Shaikh is survived by his wife and three children, two girls aged 10 and one, and a boy aged eight. Khan, who earlier worked in Saudi Arabia as a driver, had returned to Mumbai eight months ago to be with his family. He was working as a driver for Abid Baig, a businessman from the western suburbs.

“The two are childhood friends and on Monday night, they stepped out to eat. The car they were driving belongs to Khan’s employer. So while they were returning home at around 11.30 pm, they wanted to cross the subway but they did not make a proper judgement and drove into the water,” said an officer from Malad police station.

Police said the duo got stuck and as they tried opening the doors, the locks got jammed. “Khan informed his employer about the incident, who forwarded the message to his family. They even tried breaking the windows but they couldn’t and as a result the water went inside the car and the two drowned,” said a family friend, who did not wished to be named.