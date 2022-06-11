scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Mumbai receives heaviest pre-monsoon showers on June 10

As per a seven-day forecast, Mumbai will receive thundershowers starting in the evenings till June 14.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 11, 2022 11:10:51 am
Mumbai received the heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season on Friday night. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai received the heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season on Friday night with the southern part of the city receiving moderate to heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Santacruz East recorded 41.3 mm rain, which is categorised as ‘Rather Heavy’ rainfall, in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The pre-monsoon showers will continue in Mumbai till June 15-16, according to the IMD. As per a seven-day forecast, Mumbai will receive thundershowers starting in the evenings till June 14. The official date of onset of monsoon over Mumbai is June 11.

Areas of South Mumbai received moderate to heavy rain on Friday night. This was coupled with lightning and continued as is till early on Saturday. IMD’s Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 61.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

Cloudy sky and light rain were recorded throughout the city on Saturday morning as well.

The pre-monsoon showers also brought down the minimum temperature. The night temperature recorded on Saturday was two degrees below normal at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

