Heavy rain batters Mumbai; orange alert in city, red alert for Thane

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Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar Friday morning, with waterlogging reported in low-lying areas of the city, slowing traffic, with an orange alert in place across the region.
The unabated showers also triggered waterlogging across several pockets of the Mumbai Metropolitan region.
According to the weather bureau, rainfall is expected to intensify from Friday, when a low-pressure system is forecast to develop along the upper-air circulation.
IMD has stated the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rain in Mumbai till July 5, while issuing an orange alert in the region and placing Thane district under a red alert starting July 4.
An orange alert is issued in the likelihood of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, while a red alert is sounded amid the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm within a day.
Several areas in Mumbai received over 100 mm of rainfall within 24 hours on Friday, the fifth consecutive day. While the city remained relatively dry, receiving only 18 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm as recorded by IMD observatories, showers gathered pace after evening.
Data issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that between 8 am Thursday and 6 am Friday, Mandavi received 150 mm of rainfall, followed by Malabar Hill (145 mm), Fort (140 mm), Andheri (136 mm), Versova (129 mm), Powai (124 mm), and Bhandup (117 mm).
Spurred by heavy showers over the past few days, the water stock in the seven lakes that supply Mumbai’s potable water continued to soar. On Friday morning, the water stock in the seven lakes touched 1.29 lakh million litres, or 8.93 per cent of the total capacity. Between Thursday and Friday morning, the heaviest spells were recorded over Tulsi Lake at 164 mm, followed by 137 mm of rain over Vihar Lake.
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