Heavy rain batters Mumbai; orange alert in city, red alert for Thane

Heavy rain lashes Thane leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city,(Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar Friday morning, with waterlogging reported in low-lying areas of the city, slowing traffic, with an orange alert in place across the region.

The unabated showers also triggered waterlogging across several pockets of the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

According to the weather bureau, rainfall is expected to intensify from Friday, when a low-pressure system is forecast to develop along the upper-air circulation.

IMD has stated the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rain in Mumbai till July 5, while issuing an orange alert in the region and placing Thane district under a red alert starting July 4.