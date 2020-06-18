Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Intense spell across isolated parts in next two hours, says IMD

Three days after IMD announces monsoon onset, widespread rain gives Mumbai a miss

On June 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai. However, on Sunday – three days later – the city is yet to receive widespread rainfall. While some parts in western suburbs recorded short but intense spells of rain on Monday, on Tuesday, the city recorded 0.8 mm of rain, in the 12 hours ending at 5:30 pm. On Wednesday, trace rainfall (which cannot be measured by a rain gauge) was recorded.

The IMD has called this a “soft onset” of monsoon, one without heavy rain over the region. The southwest monsoon onset marks the beginning of the four-month – June to September – monsoon season over India, which brings over 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall. The onset for India is announced when certain criteria is fulfilled anytime after May 10. If at least 60 per cent of the 14 designated meteorological stations in Kerala and Lakshadweep report at least 2.5 mm of rain for two consecutive days after May 10, along with a few other conditions relating to wind and temperature, the onset of monsoon is said to have taken place.

The northward progression of monsoon, after reaching the Kerala coast, depends on many local factors, including the creation of low pressure areas, rainfall, wind speed and direction as well as type of cloud. The NLM is the north-most limit of monsoon up to which it has advanced on any given day. The onset in Maharashtra was declared based on the progression of the monsoon system and factors such as rainfall criteria and monsoon (westerly) winds at middle-troposphere level. The criteria is not as stringent as it is for Kerala. Read more