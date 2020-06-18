scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 18, 2020
COVID19
Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Intense spell across isolated parts in next two hours, says IMD

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Despite the declaration of the onset of the monsoon on June 14, Mumbai is yet to receive widespread rainfall.

| Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2020 2:18:50 pm
mumbai rains, weather, weather forecast, mumbai weather today, mumbai rains latest news, mumbai red alert, mumbai red alert news, mumbai rains today, mumbai heavy rains, rain in mumbai, mumbai rains today live update, mumbai weather, mumbai rains live, mumbai rains forecast, mumbai rains forecast today, mumbai weather, mumbai weather today, mumbai weather forecast, mumbai weather forecast today, mumbai forecast The IMD has predicted intense spells across Mumbai today. (File)

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Isolated parts of Mumbai are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday. Despite the onset of the monsoon on June 14, the city is yet to receive widespread rainfall.

The IMD has called this a “soft onset” of monsoon, one without heavy rain over the region. The southwest monsoon onset marks the beginning of the four-month – June to September – monsoon season over India, which brings over 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall. The onset for India is announced when certain criteria is fulfilled anytime after May 10. If at least 60 per cent of the 14 designated meteorological stations in Kerala and Lakshadweep report at least 2.5 mm of rain for two consecutive days after May 10, along with a few other conditions relating to wind and temperature, the onset of monsoon is said to have taken place.

Last year, Mumbai had witnessed its most delayed onset in the last 45 years after the southwest monsoon was declared over the city on June 25. In 2018, the onset date was June 9 and June 12 in 2017. Thrice in the last 10 years — June 9 in 2018, June 7 in 2013 and June 5 in 2011 — monsoon had arrived in Mumbai before the IMD’s then onset date of June 10.

IMD predicts intense spells of rain expected over isolated places across Mumbai today. Follow LIVE updates here

14:18 (IST)18 Jun 2020
Maharashtra: Despite good monsoon forecast, farm credit offtake dull as farmers report hurdles in getting fresh loans

Despite Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s instructions to banks to facilitate fresh farm credit including for farmers who haven’t been able to avail the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s promised waiver of outstanding dues owing to pandemic-related delays, agriculturists across the state are experiencing difficulties in accessing fresh loans as sowing season kicks off. Simultaneously, notwithstanding the promise of a good monsoon, disbursal of agricultural credit in Maharashtra has taken off to a very slow start.

While the target for the agriculture sector fixed by the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) in its annual credit plan for 2020-21 is Rs 62,458.83 crore, banks have disbursed only Rs 7,799.14 crore until May end.

Slow disbursal, according to officials of the Cooperatives department, could continue for the remainder of the season, and banks are expected to once again fail to meet the farm credit target. For three consecutive years now, farm credit has not crossed 55 per cent of its target. Two loan waiver schemes have been implemented during this period. Read more

13:49 (IST)18 Jun 2020
Three days after IMD announces monsoon onset, widespread rain gives Mumbai a miss

On June 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai. However, on Sunday – three days later – the city is yet to receive widespread rainfall. While some parts in western suburbs recorded short but intense spells of rain on Monday, on Tuesday, the city recorded 0.8 mm of rain, in the 12 hours ending at 5:30 pm. On Wednesday, trace rainfall (which cannot be measured by a rain gauge) was recorded.

The northward progression of monsoon, after reaching the Kerala coast, depends on many local factors, including the creation of low pressure areas, rainfall, wind speed and direction as well as type of cloud. The NLM is the north-most limit of monsoon up to which it has advanced on any given day. The onset in Maharashtra was declared based on the progression of the monsoon system and factors such as rainfall criteria and monsoon (westerly) winds at middle-troposphere level. The criteria is not as stringent as it is for Kerala. Read more

13:41 (IST)18 Jun 2020
IMD predicts intense downpour in parts of Mumbai today

Isolated parts of Mumbai are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday. Despite the onset of the monsoon on June 14, the city is yet to receive widespread rainfall. Follow all the latest updates here.

Last year, Mumbai had witnessed its most delayed onset in the last 45 years after the southwest monsoon was declared over the city on June 25.

As per the new onset dates classified by the IMD, the normal date for monsoon to cover Maharashtra is between June 10 and June 15. Monsoon in Mumbai arrived three days late from its normal onset date of June 11. However, the monsoon progression will not likely to be called delayed as a standard deviation of five days is considered by the IMD.

The IMD has maintained that several criteria for declaration of onset in Mumbai, including 2.5 mm rain in two days, among others. “The city didn’t receive much expected rain after the onset of monsoon. It was a soft onset,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, IMD Mumbai.

The IMD has divided the Indian monsoon season into three – pre-monsoon showers, southwest monsoon and post-monsoon showers.

Pre-monsoon showers are characterised by squally winds — they come with sudden, sharp winds that last for a long time and occur during rainfall. The rains are sharp and intense but go away after one downpour. The showers are usually patchy and mostly arrive post afternoon on days characterised by sunny mornings — a pattern seen in Mumbai for the last three days. On the other hand, the southwest monsoon is not patchy, does not follow any timing and lasts more than a downpour.

